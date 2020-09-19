Cal State University

New Cal State University Chancellor Expected to Be Named This Week

Current Chancellor Timothy White put his planned retirement on hold when the coronavirus pushed all campuses to online learning.

By City News Service

In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, people walk on campus at San Diego State University in San Diego.
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The California State University community will learn this week who will be taking over as the system's new chancellor.

Current Chancellor Timothy White announced last October that he would be retiring, effective in July 2020. He put those plans on hold in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, forcing the 23-campus system into a virtual learning environment that will continue through the spring.

The search process for his replacement was also put on temporary hold, but CSU Board of Trustees Chair Lillian Kimbell is expected to announce the system's new “chancellor-select” during a board meeting next week.

The board, which is holding its meetings virtually due to the pandemic, is scheduled to hold closed-session gatherings Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings, with “executive personnel matters” on the agenda each day.

On Wednesday morning, the board's Committee on University and Faculty Personnel will discuss a compensation package for the chancellor-select, with the issue then going to the full board later that day.

The new chancellor is expected to take over early next year.

White has been CSU chancellor since 2012. He is credited with spearheading efforts to bolster graduation rates, while also seeing state funding for the system increase from $2.3 billion to $3.6 billion during his tenure, with enrollment rising from 436,000 to more than 480,000.

