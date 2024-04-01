El Segundo announced Monday the appointment of Saul Rodriguez as the new chief of police for the city.

Rodriguez, whose term of office will begin on April 8, will succeed police Chief Jaime Bermudez, who retired today, according to El Segundo City Manager Darrell George.

"Today, the city is gaining a leader known for his ability to implement effective policing policies, promote accountability, and prioritize community engagement," George said. "Chief Rodriguez has a comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges facing our city and is dedicated to implementing strategies that address these challenges while ensuring the safety and well-being of our community."

Rodriguez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Management, and a Master of Public Administration with a focus in Public Sector Management and Organizational Leadership.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to be appointed as the chief of police for the El Segundo Police Department," Rodriguez said. "I am committed to working collaboratively with our officers, community members and city leaders to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, transparency and accountability."