New Winter Shelter With 30 Beds Opens At Oakwood Recreation Center in Venice

Winter shelters follow "Safer at Home" guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, serve three meals a day, and welcome pets and emotional support animals.

By City News Service

Tents housing the homeless line a street in downtown Los Angeles.
Getty Images

A new winter homeless shelter with 30 beds will open Tuesday at the Oakwood Recreation Center in Venice.

The co-ed shelter, at 767 California Ave., will operate through March 31, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which opens additional shelters during winter to protect unhoused Angelenos from the cold and wet season.

The shelter's hotline can be reached at 323-909-5778, and the general Winter Shelter Hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-548-6047.

Winter shelters are available to anyone experiencing homelessness who is 18 years old or older, according to LAHSA's website. They follow "Safer at Home" guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, serve three meals a day, and welcome pets and emotional support animals. People can also bring up to two bags.

The winter shelters are coordinated between LAHSA and the California National Guard, Los Angeles county and city.

A list of LAHSA's winter shelters can be found here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

