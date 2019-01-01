Oh, Baby! Bundles of Joy Ring in New Year With Grand Entrances

Nicole Ma was the first baby born in the Inland Empire at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital at 12:09 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019.

It seems a little unfair to mommy to stop the New Year's Eve party, but these Southern California babies just couldn't wait to be born.

Northridge Hospital Medical Center welcomed its first baby boy of the year just a mere 40 minutes past midnight on New Year's.

Grayson Ahmadpour was born weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches to proud mom and pop.

They dressed him up in Patriots gear for the first family photo of 2019.

Oh, Baby! Newborns Who Couldn't Wait for Hospital

Meanwhile over in the Inland Empire, the baby boom continued with the birth of little Nicole Ma.

She beat Grayson by 31 minutes, gracing the world with her presence at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital at 12:09 a.m.

"She wanted to be a 2019 baby," her mother Claudine said. This is the couple's second child.

At first, things weren't so quickly progressing.

"I wasn't that ready yet, so they made me walk around," she said.

It was down to the wire, but Nicole made it official 9 minutes after midnight. And going forward, New Year's Eve will never be the same for the family.

"All her birthdays, everyone will be celebrating with her. Holiday baby," Claudine said. "We were just ready. Just to be the first baby, that made it extra special."