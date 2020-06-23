Santa Clarita

Noose Found Hanging Near Santa Clarita Elementary School

They dispatched a deputy to the location, which was near a water tower in the area of Charles Helmers Elementary School, at 27300 Grandview Dr., but the rope had already been taken down and thrown away, Miller said.

By City News Service

Christian Nelson

Authorities June 23, 2020, are investigating a noose that was found hanging near a Santa Clarita elementary school.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities Tuesday were investigating a noose that was found hanging near a Santa Clarita elementary school.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station became aware of the noose Tuesday morning from a social media post, according to the station's Public Information Officer Shirley Miller.

They dispatched a deputy to the location, which was near a water tower in the area of Charles Helmers Elementary School, at 27300 Grandview Dr., but the rope had already been taken down and thrown away, Miller said.

"As of this moment, there has not been a specific crime identified,'' Lt. Ignacio Somoano said.

Deputies are conducting a "suspicious circumstances investigation'' to determine if a crime was committed, according to Somoano.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Gardena 10 mins ago

LA Board Seeks Investigation After Deputy Fatally Shot 18-Year-Old in Gardena

LA County 38 mins ago

LA County Board Approves Plan to Buy 3 Million Masks

Somoano would not comment on whether surveillance footage in the area was being reviewed.

"I am aware of the report of a noose being found in our community. @SCVSheriff has been notified and an investigation is under way,'' Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

"Hate like this has NO place in our community and whomever is responsible must be prosecuted.''

Smyth encouraged anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The Santa Clarita Valley Station can be reached at 661-255-1121.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa Clarita
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us