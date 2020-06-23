Noose Found Hanging Near Santa Clarita Elementary School

Authorities Tuesday were investigating a noose that was found hanging near a Santa Clarita elementary school.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station became aware of the noose Tuesday morning from a social media post, according to the station's Public Information Officer Shirley Miller.

They dispatched a deputy to the location, which was near a water tower in the area of Charles Helmers Elementary School, at 27300 Grandview Dr., but the rope had already been taken down and thrown away, Miller said.

"As of this moment, there has not been a specific crime identified,'' Lt. Ignacio Somoano said.

Deputies are conducting a "suspicious circumstances investigation'' to determine if a crime was committed, according to Somoano.

Somoano would not comment on whether surveillance footage in the area was being reviewed.

"I am aware of the report of a noose being found in our community. @SCVSheriff has been notified and an investigation is under way,'' Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

"Hate like this has NO place in our community and whomever is responsible must be prosecuted.''

Smyth encouraged anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The Santa Clarita Valley Station can be reached at 661-255-1121.