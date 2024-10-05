Crime and Courts

Thieves ransack Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga Mall

A similar smash-and-grab heist occurred at the same business in August 2024.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

About two dozen people ransacked a clothing store and dashed out the door with merchandise Friday night at Westfield Topanga mall.

Video showed people carrying stacks of clothes as they ran for the exit at the mall's Nordstrom store in the west San Fernando Valley store. The thieves left in a black Audi.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

No arrests were reported.

A similar theft was reported in August of last year at the store. Video from that crime showed waves of masked thieves smashing display cases and grabbed merchandise.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWoodland HillsCanoga Park
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us