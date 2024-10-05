Thieves ransack Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga Mall

About two dozen people ransacked a clothing store and dashed out the door with merchandise Friday night at Westfield Topanga mall.

Video showed people carrying stacks of clothes as they ran for the exit at the mall's Nordstrom store in the west San Fernando Valley store. The thieves left in a black Audi.

No arrests were reported.

A similar theft was reported in August of last year at the store. Video from that crime showed waves of masked thieves smashing display cases and grabbed merchandise.