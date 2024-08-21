Firefighters rescue 2 people and dog in North Hollywood house fire

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after they were rescued from a house fire in North Hollywood.

Firefighters responded to the burning two-story home at about 2:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of West Sarah Street. Two men who were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm told firefighters there were people trapped inside the 3,300-square-foot house.

A 50-year-old woman in grave condition and an 83-year-old man in serious condition were rescued and transported to the hospital.

Three cats died in the fire. A dog resuscitated by firefighters is expected to recover.

The fire was extinguished in about 27 minutes. Details about a cause were not immediately available.