Attacker Sought in North Hollywood Shooting That Left One Dead, Two Hospitalized

A 39-year-old man was killed and two other shooting victims were hospitalized after someone opened fire Wednesday night in an alley in the North Hollywood area.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue. Three people were approached by a man who began shooting, police said.

"According to witnesses, the three victims were in the alley when the suspect approached on foot, produced a handgun and shot them for unknown reasons," police said in a statement.

The shooter ran from the scene.

Thirty-nine-year-old Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, died at the scene, police said. One of the hospitalized victims was in critical condition.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

LAPD Valley Bureau detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-374-1925 or 877-527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go here. Tipsters may also visit this site and click on "Anonymous Web Tips'' under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers menu to submit an online tip.