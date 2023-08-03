North Hollywood tenants face eviction by HGTV ‘Flip or Flop' star

A group of North Hollywood tenants say they’ve received an eviction notice from a company of which HGTV house flipping star Tarek El Moussa is a part.

The “Flip or Flop” star is known for buying up properties, renovating them and then selling them off at a profit. That’s what he’s doing, seemingly legally, with the small subdivision of bungalows. But residents are fighting back.

The bungalows, part of the Lourine Court subdivision, have been located on Hartsook Street since 1925. There are only five tenants left.

One of the new owners is El Moussa, the HGTV star and real estate expert. He plans to demolish the old structures and build a modern 138-apartment building. On social media, he’s invited investors to take part in what he calls an ambitious project.

To evict the current residents, he’s using the Ellis Act, which allows evictions when properties will no longer be rented and which under state law entitles tenants to a certain amount of money and time to move out.

“We’re trying to ensure they don’t tear down our house. I’ve spent 40 years living here, and they’ve notified us that we have to leave. They notified us about the Ellis Act, saying they will no longer rent the apartments; they’re going to tear them down,” Lourine Court resident Cathy Livas said.

Rubi Mendieta, of the LA Tenants’ Union’s North Hollywood chapter, said tenants have a year to move.

“All the tenants here have the right to a year because they’re disabled or elderly. So, none of the tenants have to leave until July of next year,” she said.

But the situation is complicated because the residents have been told the permits that the city authorized to begin demolition were given to the previous owner and may not be valid.

Meanwhile, the tenants want to talk with the new owner, El Moussa, to negotiate what they say should be a fair eviction for them.

The new company that acquired the property said the relocation process is being fairly adjudicated by the Los Angeles Housing Department to ensure everything is done in accordance with the law.