Authorities Identify Man Killed After Climbing on Trailer in Confrontation With Driver

Twenty-eight-year-old Taariq Grant, a Los Angeles hip-hop artist, was killed during an altercation on a North Hollywood street.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man was killed Monday Monday Feb. 28, 2022 following an altercation with a driver in North Hollywood.
Authorities have identified a man killed Monday when he was run over by a 25-foot trailer being towed by a pickup in North Hollywood.

Taariq Grant, 28, of Los Angeles, died at scene Monday afternoon under the 101 Freeway overpass on Tujunga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and Los Angeles Police Department.

Grant was a Los Angeles hip-hop artist who performed under the name Yngx 17, the Los Angeles Times reported. A family member confirmed Grant’s death and his work as a recording artist to the Times.

He was killed during what police said was a verbal dispute with the pickup driver.

The Toyota Tundra towing a trailer was stopped in traffic when its driver and Grant began arguing, police said. Grant climbed on top of the trailer's wheel well and the truck began to move, police said.

"The trailer collided with a concrete barrier, causing the pedestrian to fall to the ground," the LAPD said in a statement. "The left-side wheels of the trailer then collided with the pedestrian.''

No one was arrested.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the LAPD Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8114, 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

