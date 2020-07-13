Los Angeles

Nursing Home Operator Will Settle Fraud Claims for $16.7M

By Associated Press

la-generics-medicare
HHS Region 9

FILE

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Los Angeles company that runs 27 nursing homes has agreed to pay $16.7 million to settle allegations of Medicare fraud, the U.S. attorney's office announced Monday.

Longwood Management Corp. didn't acknowledge any wrongdoing but it did agree to undergo an independent corporate integrity review annually for five years.

The settlement was signed several months ago.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

USC Study 2 hours ago

USC Study Estimates More Than 1 Million Americans Are Grieving COVID-19 Deaths

Manhattan Beach 2 hours ago

Burglary Suspects Rearrested Hours After Being Released From Jail

Two federal whistleblower lawsuits alleged that Longwood pressured rehabilitation therapists at its Southern California skilled nursing facilities to submit Medicare claims for unecessary services.

“Specifically, Longwood allegedly pressured therapists to increase the amount of therapy provided to patients to meet pre-planned targets for Medicare revenue. These targets were alleged to have been set without regard to patients’ individual therapy needs," according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

A call to Longwood Management Corp. seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesMedicare
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us