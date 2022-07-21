Orange County

Nonprofit Offers Free Back-to-School Supplies for Orange County Families

A nonprofit community health center is giving away supplies to students who receive a physical exam through Aug. 31.

By Danielle Smith

An Orange County nonprofit is helping families save money this back-to-school season by giving away free school supplies for any school-aged child who receives a physical examination.

With inflation, parents are planning to spend $661 per child, on average, this upcoming school year — an increase of 8% from last year, a Deloitte survey found. School supplies cost 7% more this year.

Families Together of Orange County is partnering with HOPES Collaborative and Giving Children Hope to donate a backpack or tote filled with school supplies to more than 900 students as part of its new back-to-school program.

"At Families Together, our mission is to set each patient up for success, and with our back-to-school program, we will help alleviate the financial stress that this change in season can bring for many families in our community," said Alexander Rossel, CEO of Families Together of Orange County. "Our hope is that families who take part in the program this summer will enter the new school year feeling confident and healthy.”

The program started Tuesday and is running through Aug. 31 while supplies last.

Families Together is also giving out one protein food box per household that contains milk, meat, eggs, cheese and other essential food items when parents receive a physical with their child or children.

Appointments can be made at Tustin and Garden Grove.

School supplies are available at both locations, but the protein boxes are offered exclusively at the Tustin location.

Call (657) 550-1325 or visit the health center's website for more information.

