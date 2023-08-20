Lake Forest

OC sheriff's deputies shoot double stabbing suspect in Lake Forest

One of the stabbing victims died at the scene, sheriff's deputies said

By City News Service

An investigation is underway after Orange County sheriff's deputies opened fire on a man accused of a deadly double stabbing at a Lake Forest apartment complex, the department announced.

The deputies were dispatched at 12:18 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 21000 block of Osterman Road to investigate a female suffering from stab wounds outside her apartment, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Department statement.

Deputies were directed to an apartment, where they confronted a man in his 20s and shot him at 12:32 p.m., sheriff's officials said.

The deputies found a female victim inside the apartment suffering from several stab wounds. She died at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

The deputies provided lifesaving measures to a wounded woman outside the apartment and to the suspect until paramedics arrived and took them to a hospital for treatment, officials said. Their conditions were not available.

It was believed the man and the two females were related, according to sheriff's officials. The ages of the victims were not released.

The suspect's name will be released when he is booked into the Orange County Jail.

Footage from the deputies' body-worn cameras will be released in accordance with the law and after consultation with the Orange County District Attorney's Office, officials said.

