OCFA father-son duo spend Thanksgiving working at the same station

Firefighters Steve and Andy Concialdi are spending Thanksgiving together a little different this year.

The father-son duo, both with the Orange County Fire Authority, are spending the holiday working at the same fire station.

Steve, a captain and paramedic with the OCFA, expressed his joy when he found out he would be working with his son, Andy.

“I think we have one of the greatest jobs in the world and then to be able to work with my son and for him to be in the same profession, it’s just an incredible feeling,” said Steve.

Although they are stationed at different posts, the pair have shared a handful of shifts side by side.

Andy, who has been a firefighter with OCFA for two and half years, said he always knew he wanted to be a firefighter and added that his father was his biggest inspiration.

“I certainly love this job, I love helping people and I’m honored to be here and honored to be working with my dad on Thanksgiving,” said Andy.

While the holiday is about spending time with family, Steve said they are keeping busy with responding to calls.

“Especially on days like this, you know, people are deep frying their turkey–when they shouldn’t. There’s kitchen fires, people are not standing by their pans, they get distracted,” said Steve.

The station will be hosting their own Thanksgiving dinner to feed the fire crew who are working and their families. A tradition in the firehouse for those working the holiday.

"Anytime we work a holiday: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Thanksgiving–our families come over," said Steve. "It's just a special day, we're thankful, grateful, blessed that we have such a great job that we're able to help people and we can share it with our family today."