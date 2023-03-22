OCFA Seeks Public's Help to Find Armed Arsonist in Santa Ana

The Orange County Fire Authority is asking for the public's help in find a man that set off a fire inside a business in Santa Ana Monday.

Surveillance video from inside the business in the 1000 block of East 6th St. shows an armed man entering around 3:30 a.m. He can be seen using accelerants to start and spread the fire.

OC Fire Authority

The fire caused severe damage to the inside and outside of the business. It is unclear why the man started the fire and police are hoping someone will recognize him.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the OCFA Investigations at (949)560-0665.