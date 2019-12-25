Rancho Cucamonga

Off-Duty Detective Pulls Over Driver Accused of Impersonating Officer

At one point, the driver was traveling at speeds over 100 mph, officials said.

By Juan Carlos Flores

Franklin Lopez Alas
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Franklin Lopez Alas was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

A Los Angeles man was arrested after allegedly impersonating an officer in the Rancho Cucamonga area where a real law enforcement detective happened to be driving.

Franklin Lopez Alas, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday night shortly after 9 p.m. near the 15 Freeway and Baseline Road, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said Alas was driving on the 210 Freeway in a maroon 2012 Mercedes-Benz C250 that had aftermarket strobing red and blue lights attached to its grille, when he came up behind an off-duty El Monte police detective driving an unmarked police vehicle.

“Alas activated the illegal lights to move the vehicle in front of him out of his way so he could pass. Once the detective moved out of the way, Alas passed him at a high rate speed,” the news release read.

The detective followed the driver and paced him at speeds of over 100 mph, officials said. The detective conducted a traffic stop on the Mercedes-Benz on the 15 Freeway and then called for assistance.

Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga sheriff’s station responded to investigate the incident. They learned Alas also had a suspended driver’s license, authorities said.

Alas was booked into the West Valley Detention Center, and his vehicle was impounded.

