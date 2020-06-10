Off-Duty LAPD Officer Acted Outside Department Policy in Deadly Costco Shooting, Civilian Police Panel Rules

The Los Angeles Police Commission Wednesday unanimously adopted the police chief's recommendation to find that an off-duty LAPD officer acted outside department policy when he fatally shot a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man and injured his parents at a Costco in Corona.

Kenneth French was shot by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer last June 14.

His family sued the city of Los Angeles and the officer, alleging battery, negligence, civil rights violations and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

"If it was anyone but a police officer who went into a Costco and fired 10 shots (and killed somebody), they would've been arrested and charged with murder," said Dale Galipo, an attorney for the French family, at the time.

Officer Salvador Sanchez is named as a co-defendant in the suit, which states that the gun he used to shoot French was issued to him by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Corona police said Kenneth French attacked Sanchez without provocation inside the store on June 14, and that Sanchez was holding his year-old son at the time.

The Frenches were shopping when they approached a food-sample table with sausages. Sanchez was also at the sample table, holding his son, officials said.