Officer-involved shooting prompts closure in Rosemead area

An armed robbery suspect was taken into custody Sunday after a shooting involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Rosemead.

Sheriff's deputies responded just before 1 p.m. Sunday to a robbery report at 8600 Garvey Avenue, at Walnut Grove Avenue and south of the 10 Freeway, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responding to the scene encountered the suspect in possession of a firearm, and a deputy-involved shooting ensued, according to the department.

The suspect was taken into custody, but nobody was injured in the shooting, the department stated.

Around 2:30 p.m., the area was shut down citing law enforcement activity.

At about 6:52 p.m., the LASD stated the area was expected to remain closed until the investigation had concluded.