South LA

2 officers wounded by gunfire during routine stop in South LA

The person inside the vehicle shot at officers before taking off.

By Missael Soto

Two officers were wounded by gunfire following a routine stop in South Los Angeles Wednesday night, according to the LAPD.

Officers attempted to run a traffic stop at 135th Street and Broadway Avenue around 9:00 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle opened fire. The officers returned fire on the assailant but it's unknown if the suspect was wounded.

One of the officers suffered a graze wound during the shootout. A second officer was also injured, the extent of his injury is unknown.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The suspect fled the scene. A description of the suspect and vehicle was not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

