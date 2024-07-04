2 officers wounded by gunfire during routine stop in South LA

Two officers were wounded by gunfire following a routine stop in South Los Angeles Wednesday night, according to the LAPD.

Officers attempted to run a traffic stop at 135th Street and Broadway Avenue around 9:00 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle opened fire. The officers returned fire on the assailant but it's unknown if the suspect was wounded.

One of the officers suffered a graze wound during the shootout. A second officer was also injured, the extent of his injury is unknown.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The suspect fled the scene. A description of the suspect and vehicle was not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for details.