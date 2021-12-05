Rose Bowl

Ohio State To Face Utah in Rose Bowl

With Big Ten champion Michigan qualifying for the College Football Playoff, the Tournament of Roses Association selected the Buckeyes as the replacement from the conference Sunday.

By City News Service

Visit Pasadena

Ohio State will be the Big Ten representative in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, facing first-time Pac-12 champion Utah.

With Big Ten champion Michigan qualifying for the College Football Playoff, the Tournament of Roses Association selected the Buckeyes as the replacement from the conference Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Utah earned its first Rose Bowl berth in its 11 seasons in the Pac-12 Conference with a 38-10 victory over Oregon on Friday in the conference's championship game.

The Buckeyes' hopes for a third consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff ended with a 42-27 loss to Michigan on Nov. 27, dropping their record to 10-2. Ohio State was sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings released Sunday, five spots ahead of the Utes.

College Football Playoff 7 hours ago

Alabama Edges Michigan for No. 1 Spot in College Football Playoff

Staples Center Nov 17

New Stadium Names That People Never Adjust to Saying

The teams have one common opponent -- Oregon. The Buckeyes lost to the Ducks, 35-28, Sept. 11, at Columbus, Ohio. Utah defeated Oregon, 38-7, on Nov. 20 at Salt Lake City, in addition to Friday's victory in Las Vegas.

Ohio State will be making its 16th Rose Bowl appearance, third all-time behind USC's 34 and Michigan's 20, and first since Jan. 1, 2019, when it defeated Washington, 28-23. The Buckeyes' eight Rose Bowl victories are tied for second with Michigan behind USC's 25.

The Utes (10-3) will enter the Rose Bowl on a six-game winning streak. Utah began the season 1-2, with losses to Brigham Young and San Diego State, then won their next three games before a 42-34 loss to Oregon State on Oct. 23.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Rose BowlPasadenaFootballOhio State
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us