One Arrested and Two are Being Sought in Kidnapping and Shooting in Covina

A 20-year-old man was arrested and two others were being sought in connection with a kidnapping and shooting in Covina, police said Thursday.

The kidnapping was reported on or about Feb. 20, when a woman called police saying she had been kidnapped and shot, said Sgt. Keith Sutherland with the Covina Police Department.

She was taken to a hospital, and has since recovered, he said.

Officers early Thursday morning served a search warrant in the 100 block of North Vecino Drive, seeking to “arrest involved persons, locate evidence and develop further investigative leads pertinent to the investigation,” the Covina Police Department said in a statement.

A second search warrant was served by Azusa police in the 500 block of North San Gabriel Boulevard. Details on whether evidence was recovered from either search were not immediately available.

Three suspects were wanted in connection with the incident. One of them -- Sammy Wilson, of Baldwin Park -- was taken into custody Tuesday.

Two others remained outstanding, Sutherland said.