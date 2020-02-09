One-Day Rainstorm Expected to Dampen Oscar Ceremony Sunday

The Oscars are facing an unwelcome guest: rain. It is expected to rain on the Oscars' parade Sunday after a storm system triggers a day of showers as celebrities walk the Red Carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

The weather comes as a 180 from Saturday's sunshine. Sunday's forecast for the greater Los Angeles area calls for a chance of rain in the morning with scattered showers increasing throughout the day. Accumulations are expected to be less than .25'.

A winter storm watch will be in effect in the Los Angeles County mountains starting Sunday afternoon and remaining through early Monday, in which the NWS warned of accumulating snow and possibly damaging northeast winds.

The weather could impact Interstate 5 over the Grapevine and Highway

14 in the Antelope Valley, where drivers were advised to expect slippery road

conditions, reduced visibility and strong cross winds.

Then there’s the winds. Sunday through Monday morning they’ll get gusty for the wind prone areas but also the San Fernando Valley with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. They will remain gusty on Monday then another stronger push of winds arrives Monday evening through Tuesday morning when gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. Winds become lighter Tuesday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this report.