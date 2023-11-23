A woman dies and a child is critically injured after a car crashes at a bus stop in south LA

At least two adults and an infant were critically injured this Thursday when a car collided with a group of people near a bus stop in the South Los Angeles area, authorities said.

The crash took place around 1:30 p.m. at 1758 W. 83rd St., just east of Western Avenue and several blocks south of Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department said all three victims were taken to a regional trauma center by LAFD paramedics and were in critical condition. The other two victims were only described as an adult male and an adult female.

The LAPD South Traffic Division confirmed to NBCLA that a woman was pronounced dead while her 8-year-old daughter is fighting for her life.

No further information was immediately available.