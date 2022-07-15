One Fatally Shot Near San Pedro Hospital

A homicide investigation was underway after a person was fatally shot in San Pedro near a hospital on Friday morning.

Around 6:49 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a shooting victim in the 1300 block of West 7th Street, near the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center.

The victim, who has not been identified, had been driven to the hospital as a passenger in a car, according to the LAPD. They were declared dead at the hospital, the scene of the shooting.

The reason the victim was there is unknown.

The age and gender of the victim is not yet known.

No description of the possible shooter was immediately available. The reason for the shooting is not yet known, and it isn't clear if he was targeted or in the wrong place at the wrong time.