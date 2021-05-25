One Injured After Car Crashes Into Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena

A car crashed into the front of a restaurant in Pasadena Tuesday morning, resulting in one minor injury.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. at the Cheesecake Factory, at Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

The car hit the building after it was involved in a crash with another vehicle, the fire department reported.

Pasadena Urban Search and Rescue personnel were sent to evaluate the structural stability of the building.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.