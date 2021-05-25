Pasadena

One Injured After Car Crashes Into Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car crashed into the front of a restaurant in Pasadena Tuesday morning, resulting in one minor injury.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. at the Cheesecake Factory, at Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The car hit the building after it was involved in a crash with another vehicle, the fire department reported.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Oxnard 1 hour ago

DNA Leads to Arrest For 2003 Rapes in Southern California

CHP 2 hours ago

Two Former CHP Officers Arraigned on Charges of Accepting $35,000 in Bribes

Pasadena Urban Search and Rescue personnel were sent to evaluate the structural stability of the building.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

PasadenaCrashCheesecake Factory
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us