One killed in 405 Freeway crash in Sepulveda Pass

One person was killed in a crash involving a Volkswagen and big rig Thursday on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway at North Mulholland Drive in the Sepulveda Pass. The driver of the VW was killed in the crash.

The crash cleanup and investigation closed all southbound lanes of the freeway. Some lanes reopened early Thursday.