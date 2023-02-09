One Killed in Winnetka Crash That Sent Car Into Front Yard of Home

One person was killed Thursday morning in a two-car crash that sent a vehicle into the front yard of a Winnetka home.

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. in the 8900 block of North Winnetka Avenue.

The cars collided at North Winnetka and Vanowen Street, leaving one person trapped inside wreckage. Firefighters attempted to rescue the man in his 20s from the mangled car, but he died at the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Nearby streets were closed for the crash investigation.