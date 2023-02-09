Winnetka

One Killed in Winnetka Crash That Sent Car Into Front Yard of Home

A victim identified only as a man in his 20s died at the scene.

By Jonathan Lloyd

One person was killed Thursday morning in a two-car crash that sent one vehicle into the front yard of a Winnetka home.
NBCLA

One person was killed Thursday morning in a two-car crash that sent a vehicle into the front yard of a Winnetka home.

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. in the 8900 block of North Winnetka Avenue.

The cars collided at North Winnetka and Vanowen Street, leaving one person trapped inside wreckage. Firefighters attempted to rescue the man in his 20s from the mangled car, but he died at the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Nearby streets were closed for the crash investigation.

This article tagged under:

Winnetka
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us