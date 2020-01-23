Long Beach

One Killed, One Critically Injured in Shooting in Long Beach

Investigators said they believe the suspect and victims know each other.

By City News Service

A man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of killing a woman and critically wounding a man in a shooting in Long Beach then hiding in a residence on the same block as the shooting.

The two victims were in critical condition when they were taken to a hospital, where the woman died. Investigators said they believe the suspect and victims know each other, according to public information officer Shaunna Dandoy of the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers heard gunshots about 6:30 p.m. and responded to the 1600 block of West 19th Street near Canal Avenue and found a man and woman suffering gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, Dandoy said.

After the shooting, the suspect went inside a residence in the 1600 block of West 19th Street. Officers surrounded the residence and the man surrendered and was taken into custody, according to Dandoy. The exact time of the suspect's arrest and how long he was barricaded were not disclosed.

Investigators said they believe there are no additional suspects, Dandoy said.

