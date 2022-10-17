Long Beach

One Killed, Three Injured in Long Beach Stabbings

At least three stabbings were reported Monday morning in Long Beach.

By Jonathan Lloyd

One person was killed Monday morning in a series of stabbings that occurred within a two-hour period in Long Beach.

The first stabbing was reported at about 5:30 a.m. in the 110 block of Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach police told City News Service. A woman with stab wounds to her upper body later died at a hospital.

Details about her identity were not immediately available.

About an hour later, officers responded to the 700 block of Olive Avenue on a report of another stabbing. The victim suffered stab wounds to the upper body and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At about 7 a.m., officers responded to Ocean Boulevard and Fourth Place where they found two men with stab wounds to their upper bodies. One victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated at the scene.

One person was taken into custody at the scene. Details about the person's identity were not immediately available.

Detectives are attempting to determine whether the attacks are connected.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

