One student stabs another after fight at Mt. San Antonio College

One student stabbed another Wednesday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, and someone was taken into custody, authorities said.

Paramedics were sent to the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue at about 11:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victim was hospitalized and the person thought to be the attacker was arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which reported early Wednesday afternoon that there was no public safety emergency at the school.

According to Mt. San Antonio College spokeswoman Jill Dolan, an argument between the suspect and victim escalated into a physical altercation, leading to the stabbing.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I was coming from home to go to class and then I see a emergency vehicles and I see some security staff saying there was a conflict of some sort. And then, from what I heard from other students, it was a fistfight and it escalated,” said a student who identified himself only as Greg.

Both victim and suspect are students at the college, Dolan said.

No further information was immediately available.