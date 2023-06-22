Ontario fire destroys 8 homes, damages 4 others

The cause of a construction site fire Thursday morning in Ontario that burned eight houses to the ground is still unknown.

Ontario and Riverside County Firefighters arrived at the E Malagon Paivado townhomes at 12:07 a.m. The scene of the fire was a few blocks west of the 15 Freeway.

Fire crews found 12 houses up in smoke, eight of which were destroyed. The four finished houses were evacuated, and one person suffered minor injuries.

The families will move out of their homes temporarily so that repairs can be made.

An investigation into how the fire started is still ongoing.