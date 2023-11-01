Open enrollment for Covered California has started. Here's what you need to know

Open enrollment has started for the state's low-cost insurance marketplace. Californians will have until Jan. 31, 2024 to enroll for Covered California.

Officials advise people to enroll by Dec. 31 if they are looking to get a full year's coverage.

"Overall California's uninsured rate has fallen from over 17% to a record 6.5% since Covered California came into existence" said Jessica Altman, executive director of Covered California.

Covered California's monthly premiums have gone up more than 5% this year in comparison to the 1% increase between 2020 and 2022. Inflation and labor shortages are to blame for the rising costs, but officials say the plans remain very affordable.

As prices go up, laws have been placed to offset the costs. Those enrolled in Covered California's silver plan by law cannot pay premiums more than 8.5 % of their income. The state it's eliminated hospital deductibles for about 650 thousand people.

More than 2 million California residents don't have health insurance, most of them in Southern California.

"There are almost half a million families here in Los Angeles that either qualify Covered California or qualify for Medical, this is the time to do it" said Assembly Member Miguel Santiago.

For more information on health insurance and open enrollment visit the Covered California website.