Orange County food banks facing shortage ahead of the holiday season

Food banks in Orange County reported seeing a big increase in the number of families needing help this holiday season, including one non-profit that said it saw a jump of 63% since January of this year.

Some organizations said they thought the need would taper off after the pandemic, but the levels are higher now more than ever.

Families Forward, a non-profit based in Irvine, said it served 240 families per month before the pandemic. It now serves an average of 674 families a month, and its food pantry sees an average of 70 visitors daily.

“Every little bit helps,” said Nicole Blair, who was getting stuff ready for her Thanksgiving dinner. Blair said she recently lost her job, which has made providing for her family during the holiday season a challenge.

“Those of us that lose our jobs during the holidays, it’s really hard,” Blair said. “We don’t have all that means to make all that money.”

Nearly 1,200 families signed up to receive bags of food to help them put together a Thanksgiving meal.

“For Thanksgiving, being able to be at home with your family and cook the meal, just feel empowered to do that and to give that hope back to them,” said Amanda Benedetti, the volunteer and community engagement manager at Families Forward, of the Thanksgiving program.

Krystal Le, who takes care of a family of six, said she was living on her own until she saw how some of her relatives were struggling to get by.

“Most of them don’t speak English, so I do all this for them,” said Le. “If not, they not eating.”

Le said she decided to move in with them.

“The reason I help (is) I come home one day and they have one bowl of rice they split among family,” Le said as she teared up, “I said I’m going to figure out some way, somehow to help.”

One woman who volunteered her time at the food pantry this week donated 500 boxes of cereal. Within 24 hours, half of it was already gone from the shelves.

Even with so much need this holiday season, Le says there is much to be thankful for.

“Some of us take for granted. We don’t appreciate what we have,” said Le. “It means a lot to us.”