Orange County deputies seek 61-year-old man kidnapped in Midway City

Authorities asked for help Friday in finding a 61-year-old man they suspect was kidnapped last week in the Midway City area.

Deputies are looking for Tony Lam, who was last seen March 15 near the 14000 block of Hunter Lane in the Orange County community. He was described as 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Lam was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and shoes, and blue jeans.

The investigation into Lam's disappearance began Friday when a witness near Hunter Lane and Madison Avenue reported a possible kidnapping. Deputies suspect the victim was assaulted and kidnapped in the driveway of his home.

Lam had spent time at LV Restaurant and Lounge in Westminster and the 171 Sky Restaurant in Garden Grove the evening of March 14, deputies said.

An alert from the Orange County Sheriff's Department issued in the search for a missing man.

"Upon Lam’s return to his residence, he was confronted by a masked male in the driveway of his home," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "Shortly thereafter, he was assaulted and driven away from the area in a vehicle that was not his own."

Since Lam's disappearance, he has not been in contact with any family, friends or co-workers, deputies said.

Two men were charged this week with kidnapping for ransom and extortion in connection with Lam's disappearance. Nhan Chinh Nguyen, 49, and Phi Hung Nguyen, 53, are scheduled to be arraigned April 10.

"At the time of their arrests, Lam was not located and his whereabouts was not revealed by either Nguyen," the sheriff's department said.

Nhan Nguyen was convicted of murder in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Feb. 23, 2000, according to the complaint.

Details about a motive for the kidnapping were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call 714-647-7000. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.