Capitol Riot

Orange County Man Arrested in Connection With U.S. Capitol Riot

By City News Service

FILE - In this Jan. 6. 2021, file photo, Trump supporters storm the Capitol in Washington.
John Minchillo/AP (File)

A 61-year-old Westminster man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Kevin Galetto is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in Los Angeles or Santa Ana sometime Friday.

Galetto was arrested just after 6 a.m. Friday as federal authorities were executing a search warrant at his residence, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Dalton. Details about what led to the arrest were not immediately available.

Authorities said the arrest is connected to the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the halls of Congress as legislators were preparing to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

