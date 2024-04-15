A woman was killed, and her son was injured following a suspected high-speed crash early Monday in Fullerton.

A family friend said Irma Pedraza and her son, Christian, were out getting a late-night snack together when a speeding driver crashed into them at a red light just a couple of blocks away from their favorite donut shop, B&B Donuts.

“My mom … woke me up and said, ‘She passed away; she passed away.’” Kassandra Mora, the victims’ family friend, said. “I’m like, 'No, don’t tell me that.’”

Mora said she drove her mother and another family member to the crash scene near Orangethorpe Avenue and Harbor Boulevard. That’s where they saw the victims’ new blue RAV4.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Mora added it appeared that a white BMW slammed into the victims’ SUV and smashed the entire back end of the car.

The injured son was craving donuts, so he took his 62-year-old mother, Mora said. That’s why their family and friends knew where to go when the pair didn’t return home.

Security video showed Christian’s car making a right turn on Harbor Boulevard. Then about 40 seconds later, another vehicle was seen speeding by.

“I feel bad,” Daniel Kim, the owner of B&B Donut said. “It sucks to see my regular customer – unfortunately it's traffic – it’s sad to see it go that way.

The drivers of the two cars suspected of traveling at a dangerous speed were also taken to a hospital.

Police, who believe speed was definitely a factor, said they are investigating whether alcohol or drugs were also involved.