Popular Cuban restaurant to shut down after 45 years in business

A beloved Cuban restaurant is shutting down after roughly 45 years in business in Orange County.

Felix Continental Café was buzzing with hungry customers on Wednesday as its fanbase indulged in their last chance to savor the restaurant’s flavors. Owner Carlos Calderon cited economic challenges and being in the business for a long time as reasons for the decision.

“Probably two weeks ago word leaked that we were going to be closing,” he said.

Calderon’s parents, Ramon and Lilia, opened the restaurant along with their cousin Tomas Llera in 1979. Carlos helped his family with the eatery as a part-time job and has since taken over as manager.

He said when his family opened up shop, they only had one Cuban item on their menu – the restaurant’s famous Cuban sandwich. It was thanks to one loyal patron that the family expanded the menu to include more traditional eats.

“One of our good customers spoke with our father and said, ‘Your background is Cuban. Why don’t you start introducing some of those items,’” Carlos said.

Now, the family is ready to close for good on Thursday.

“We want to take this moment to thank our dedicated team for their hard work, our associates, and our customers who have been part of our story,” the restaurant’s website said. “Your support and engagement have meant the world to us.”

“I will miss it,” Carlos said. “I believe tomorrow, which is our last day, when … the last time I lock that door, I’ll get emotional for sure.”

As for what’s next for the business owner? He said he’s looking forward to resting and spending time with his family.

The restaurant, however, has been sold to a seafood restaurant that will open at an unspecified date.