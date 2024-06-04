Organizers downsize Leimert Park Juneteenth festival due to budget costs

The organizers of the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival announced on Tuesday they will be postponing their event to next year because they’re unable to safely host the large-scale festival.

With the festival about two weeks away, the organizers made the decision after reviewing the financial costs. It has grown exponentially in size since it started in 2020 and with that comes extra expenses that they’re unable to afford, so they’re scaling back.

The annual Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival is a celebration that brings people together to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States and recognizes the resilience and achievements of the African American community. It also gives Leimert Park the opportunity to showcase their small businesses to generate a huge economic boost and highlight their rich culture.

“They should come out an honor that day; that’s our day, to stand up and say we are part of something big, bigger than us, celebrates our ancestors, listen we’re still having it, so come,” said Leimert Park Merchants President Queen Aminah.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Queen Aminah wants the community to know the event is still being held but due to rising costs it will be smaller compared to previous celebrations. Since the first festival, the organizers say it has changed from a small neighborhood event to a huge attraction with close to 50,000 people.

“It’s really about the large production that is being postponed, these businesses are open we want the community to come support these businesses the vendors will still be here the street will be blocked off,” said Festival Director Alfred Torregano.

Torregano is thrilled to see their community event grow in size and popularity but unfortunately they don’t have the budget to afford the extra costs for permits, insurance and security to safely host the celebration.

“A whole lot of expenses that are taking place the festival has grown from 5000 people to almost 25,000 people, and the footprint is getting wider and wider so for the safety and security,” said Leimert Park Merchants Treasurer Akil West.

West ensuring the community the festival is still taking place, but this allows them to spend more time planning for 2025 and hopes people will still come out this year.

“Keep it really lo-fi this year, and take it back to the roots and the core of what really brought people here, the people, the people want to be here. So we’re going to be here,” said Torregano.

The 2024 Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival is being held June 19 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers are in the process of planning for 2025, which may need to be moved to a larger venue.

For information on the festival, visit their website.