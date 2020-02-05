List: Oscars 2020 Hollywood Street Closures

The City of Los Angeles has finalized and already enforced street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.

Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive starting at 3 a.m. on Feb. 2 and will reopen at 6 a.m. Feb.12.

Closures Already in Effect:

Close Orchid Alley from Orange Drive to Orchid Ave from until 8 a.m. Feb. 15, except for emergency vehicles.

Close north curb lane of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to south east corner of Orange Drive until 6 p.m. Feb.12 (Except MTA buses until Feb. 2).

Close north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 230 feet east of Orange Drive allowing 8-foot pedestrian access until 6 a.m Feb. 12.

Close east and west curb lanes on Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Orchid Alley until 6 p.m. Feb. 11

Close all lanes of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue from until 6 a.m. Jan. 29.

Close north curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive until 6 a.m. Feb. 12. MTA to re-route bus traffic.

Close south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. Feb. 12 except 8-foot pedestrian access.

Close all lanes of Hollywood Boulevard (with 20-ft. Fire Lane) from the southeast corner of Orange Drive to Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. Feb. 12.

Close north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre portal until 6 a.m. Feb. 12. This is a complete sidewalk closure in front of the entrance to Awards Walk. Pedestrian traffic re-routed and emergency access available.

Close balance of north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive allowing 8-foot pedestrian access until 6 a.m. Feb. 12.

Close the pedestrian crosswalk, mid-block on Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue, until 6 a.m. Feb. 12.

Close south curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from until 6 a.m. Feb. 12. MTA to re-route bus traffic.

Close Hawthorn Alley behind El Capitan Theatre from 300 feet east of Orange Drive east to the "T" alley until 6 a.m. Feb. 12. The remainder of Hawthorn Alley to remain open from the "T" east to Highland Avenue.

Close Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet to "T" of east/west alley until 6 a.m. Feb. 12.

Closure Beginning Friday:

Close Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive until 6 a.m. Feb. 10.

Closures Beginning Saturday:

Close Orchid Avenue from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley until 6 a.m. Feb. 10. Except for residents, emergency vehicles, and hotel loading.

Close Orange Drive from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard until 6 a.m. Feb. 10. Except for local residents, local business access, and emergency vehicles.

Close north and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive until 6 a.m. Feb. 10.

Close north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive until 6 a.m. Feb. 10. MTA station to be by-passed from the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, February 8 until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. Feb. 10. Pedestrian traffic rerouted to south sidewalk.

Close west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Feb. 10. (extended to 9 a.m.to accommodate Live w Kelly & Ryan show)

Close Johnny Grant Way from Highland Avenue to Orchid Ave until 6 a.m. Feb. 10.

Closures Beginning Sunday

Closures from Midnight Feb. 9 to 6 a.m. Feb.10:

Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley.

East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8-foot pedestrian access (south of Hollywood Blvd only).

Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd to Sunset Blvd.

West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd until 9 a.m. (extended to 9 a.m. to accommodate Live with Kelly & Ryan show).

Closures from 4 a.m. Feb. 9 to 4 a.m. Feb. 10

North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection.

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive.

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

Except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles, close the following between 4 a.m. Feb. 9 to a.m. Feb. 10:

Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Boulevard.

Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place.

McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard.

Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue

Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard

The full list of closures with maps can be found on the Oscars website. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will strictly enforce the no-parking policy for the Academy Awards on the dates and times listed on the map.