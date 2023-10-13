Over 18K watch Warren down Downey in SoFi Stadium's first high school football game

More than 18,000 people watched Friday night as SoFi Stadium hosted its first-ever high school football game, with Warren High topping Downey High in their annual rivalry matchup.

It was a close contest between the two Downey schools, but Warren wound up on top, 28-21.

The game was the first high school football game played at the Inglewood stadium. As a prize for its win, Warren High School will be invited back and recognized before the college football L.A. Bowl on Dec. 16.

“L.A. Bowl is committed to promoting the importance of education, health and wellness, and physical activity by hosting various events in the local community,” Adolfo Romero, vice president of programming and booking at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, said in a statement prior to the game. “We're excited to continue these efforts by welcoming the students, faculty, and families of Downey High School and Warren High School to SoFi Stadium for its first high school football game.”

The Warren and Downey football programs have one of the longest rivalries in the greater Los Angeles area. Warren won the game, 49-22, against Downey when the two teams met last season. But Downey went on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship.

“As a former Downey Viking player, the Downey vs. Warren game is something I know players look forward to every year. Being able to compete in this crosstown rivalry game and be the first-ever high school game to be played at SoFi Stadium will be something extra special that will live on with our players forever,” Downey head coach Jack Williams said in a statement when the game was announced.

Kevin Pearson, the Warren High head coach, said the rivalry with Downey is one of the best in high school football in Los Angeles.

“Having been a head coach in the Los Angeles area for 28 years, I'm aware of many great rivalries, but I've always said that the Warren vs. Downey rivalry was the best kept secret in high school football,” Pearson said in a statement. “I'm excited that the dedication and great work from Downey Unified, administration, teachers, staff, students and families will be showcased at this historic event. I am humbled and honored that our unique and historical rivalry has been chosen for the first high school football game hosted at SoFi Stadium.”