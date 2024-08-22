Over 50 cats rescued from breeder in an Irvine home

Over 50 cats were rescued from a home in Irvine on Wednesday after police responded to reports of multiple cats living there.

Officers with the Irvine Police Animal Services found the Ragdoll and British Shorthair kittens and cats in the home of a woman who was breeding them and selling them for up to $1,000.

Some of the animals looked malnourished and with poor health, according to police. The woman released the cats to the Irvine Animal Care Center as the staff quickly gave them medical treatment.

The Irvine Police Department asked the public not to call the Irvine Animal Care Center about the cats and said they would provide updates on social media, according to a press release.

“As they become available for adoption, the cats will be posted to the Irvine Animal Care Center website at irvineanimals.org/adopt. We thank the staff and volunteers at IACC for the loving and compassionate care they are providing to the animals,” the release said.

As the investigation continues, the animal services will be working with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Animal Services Supervisor Hope Darrow at Hdarrow@cityofirvine.org.