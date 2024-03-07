Fire at Van Nuys auto body shop under investigation

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at an auto body shop Thursday in Van Nuys.
The fire was reported at 12:32 a.m. and fire crews responded to the 7400 block of North Van Nuys Boulevard and Cabrito Road where they found heavy flames coming from the one-story commercial building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
It took about 70 firefighters 25 minutes to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
