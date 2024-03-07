VAN NUYS

Fire at Van Nuys auto body shop under investigation

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at an auto body shop Thursday in Van Nuys.

The fire was reported at 12:32 a.m. and fire crews responded to the 7400 block of North Van Nuys Boulevard and Cabrito Road where they found heavy flames coming from the one-story commercial building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

It took about 70 firefighters 25 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

VAN NUYS
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us