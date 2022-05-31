Santa Monica

Rims, Tires Stolen From Tesla Parked Outside Owen Wilson's Home

The SMPD did not immediately confirm the victim's identity, but TMZ reported the vehicle and home are owned by Wilson. Police did note the cost of the parts stolen was approximately $4,000.

By City News Service

Santa Monica police Tuesday were investigating the theft of rims and tires stolen from a Tesla parked in front of actor Owen Wilson's home.

The crime was reported Sunday morning at the home located in the 900 block of 23rd Street, near Douglas Park, after the victim discovered the parts were missing from the Tesla, which had been parked in front of the home overnight, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Authorities were reviewing surveillance video from the area, but no suspect description was immediately available.

