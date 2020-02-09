Oxnard

Oxnard Man Arrested After Stabbing Two While They Slept

By Sydney Kalich

Oxnard Police Department

An Oxnard man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people while they slept in an Oxnard apartment building Saturday morning, Oxnard police said.

Juan Tavares, 21, was arrested after police said he allegedly stabbed a 50-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man in two separate apartments in the 200 block of West Vineyard Ave. Tavares was found inside one of the apartments after a family member kept him inside the apartment.

The woman had several lacerations to her upper body and the man had numerous stab wounds. Police believe that Tavares is related to at least one of the victims and lives inside the apartment building.

It is unknown why Tavares allegedly stabbed the victims.

