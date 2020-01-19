LAX

Panic at LAX After Transient Man Causes Gun Scare

By Andrew Blankstein

A transient man yelled "That man's got a gun" at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, causing panic and leading to an arrest, NBC News reported.

The incident took place at Terminal 6 and the terminal was back to normal operations soon after the gun scare, according to LAX Airport Police.

One person was arrested but no gun was found, police said.

"Everyone is safe and one person is in custody," LAX Airport tweeted soon after the incident.

