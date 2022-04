Multiple streets in the Panorama City area were shut down for an investigation into an officer shooting, police said.

The shooting call came in around 2:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Tobias Avenue, the LAPD said.

The original call came in as an assault with a deadly weapon report 10 minutes before.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, LA City Fire said.

All officers were said to be OK.

