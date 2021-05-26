Parachutist Gets Caught in Power Lines in Lake Elsinore

A parachutist escaped serious injury on Tuesday after getting caught in a set of power lines in Lake Elsinore.

A call came in at about 11:11 a.m. that a parachuter was stuck in the area of Mission Trial and Vine Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Arriving firefighters encountered the parachutist caught in the power lines approximately 30 feet off the ground.

Southern California Edison crews responded and helped in the rescue.

The parachutist was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries affecting his or her "lower extremities," fire officials said.