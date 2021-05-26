Lake Elsinore

Parachutist Gets Caught in Power Lines in Lake Elsinore

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A parachutist escaped serious injury on Tuesday after getting caught in a set of power lines in Lake Elsinore.

A call came in at about 11:11 a.m. that a parachuter was stuck in the area of Mission Trial and Vine Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Arriving firefighters encountered the parachutist caught in the power lines approximately 30 feet off the ground.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Lunar Eclipse 1 hour ago

Here's What You Missed If You Slept Through the Super Blood Moon Eclipse

91 freeway 2 hours ago

More Than 100 Cars Targeted in SoCal Freeway BB or Pellet Gun Shootings

Southern California Edison crews responded and helped in the rescue.

The parachutist was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries affecting his or her "lower extremities," fire officials said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Lake ElsinoreRiverside Countyskydiver
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us