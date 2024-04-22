LA County Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after shooting in West Covina

Deputies responded to a La Puente neighborhood Monday in the search for someone wanted in a shooting that injured a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy.

The shooting was reported early Monday afternoon on or near the 10 Freeway east of Los Angeles. Westbound lanes on the 10 Freeway were closed around 3 p.m. in West Covina near Barranca Street for the investigation. Video showed several patrol vehicles near a freeway overpass blocked off by yellow police tape.

The deputy's injuries were not considered life threatening. Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

A search connected to the investigation led sheriff's deputies to a neighborhood in the La Puente area, where deputies had weapons drawn outside a residence.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

Refresh this page for updates.