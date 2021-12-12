Rain

Parts of San Bernardino County Under Evacuation Warnings Ahead of Tuesday Storm

Parts of the region may experience flash flooding as a result of Tuesday's storm.

By Maggie More

Another storm is headed for SoCal, with rain predicted to start falling Monday night. This one might be the biggest storm we see this season, with up to three inches of heavy rain falling for most of the day on Tuesday.

Parts of the region may experience flash flooding as a result of the storm, which is why the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced an evacuation warning for parts of the county.

"The National Weather Service is predicting significant rain fall in the next few days in areas previously affected by wildfires," the sheriff's department said in a Twitter statement at 11:31 a.m. on Sunday, warning the public about the potential for flash flooding.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of San Bernardino County ahead of a Tuesday storm headed for SoCal.

Evacuation warnings for Yucaipa’s North Bench, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, Oak Glen, Forest Falls and Lytle Creek were issued, effective immediately as of the statement on Twitter.

The Sheriff's Department has an interactive map residents can use to see whether their area is affected by the warning. That map can be found here.

