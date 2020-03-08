Pasadena Family Sued Over Dog’s Alleged Attack on Girl Scout Selling Cookies

A lawsuit was filed against members of a Pasadena family by a girl who was allegedly bitten by their pet dog while selling Girl Scout cookies in 2018.

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was filed Thursday against the Augusto Rodrigo Living Trust and an individual, Emily Rodriguez, alleging negligence and strict liability. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

The lawsuit was filed on the girl's behalf by her guardian because the scout is a minor.

Members of the family could not be immediately reached.

The girl, whose age is not divulged in the complaint, went to the defendants' home on Orange Grove Place on Feb. 3, 2018, attempting to sell Girl Scout cookies, the suit states. She knocked on the door and after it was opened, a dog ran out and bit her, the suit states.

The complaint does not state what type of dog allegedly attacked the scout.

However, the suit alleges its owners negligently failed to control the animal.

The scout suffered injuries to her head, neck and nervous system, all of which may be permanent, the suit alleges.